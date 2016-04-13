April 13 Unifirst Corp

* On April 11, 2016, Unifirst Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement amends,restates credit agreement, dated as of may 5, 2011

* Says co may request an increase in aggregate commitments of up to $125 million for a total aggregate commitment of up to $375 million