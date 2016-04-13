BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Unifirst Corp
* On April 11, 2016, Unifirst Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Credit agreement amends,restates credit agreement, dated as of may 5, 2011
* Says co may request an increase in aggregate commitments of up to $125 million for a total aggregate commitment of up to $375 million Source text - bit.ly/1MuaR0X Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results