April 13 Bb Biotech AG :

* BB Biotech with after-tax loss in the first quarter of 2016

* Closed Q1 of 2016 with a loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion)(379 million Swiss francs profit in corresponding period of previous year)

Net income figure for Q1 of 2016 reflects overall difficult start into 2016 for equity markets ($1 = 0.9657 Swiss francs)