BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
* To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S.
April 13 Bb Biotech AG :
* BB Biotech with after-tax loss in the first quarter of 2016
* Closed Q1 of 2016 with a loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion)(379 million Swiss francs profit in corresponding period of previous year)
* Closed Q1 of 2016 with a loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion)(379 million Swiss francs profit in corresponding period of previous year)

* Net income figure for Q1 of 2016 reflects overall difficult start into 2016 for equity markets
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval