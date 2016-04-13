BRIEF-Boston Scientific closes Symetis acquisition
To immediately begin selling Acurate TA and Acurate Neo/TF valve systems in Europe and other geographies outside of U.S.
April 13 Molecular Partners AG :
* Announces launch of placement of shares
* Launch of a selldown of shares by employees, certain consultants, and members of board of directors of Molecular Partners via an accelerated bookbuilding
Launch of a selldown of shares by employees, certain consultants, and members of board of directors of Molecular Partners via an accelerated bookbuilding

Option holders are planning to sell for this purpose a number of shares corresponding to a maximum aggregate sales price of approx. 20 million Swiss francs ($20.73 million)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval