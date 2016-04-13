BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 CalPERS:
* CalPERS says supports Noble Energy Inc's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - SEC Filing Source text: bit.ly/1Vm3gUB Further company coverage:
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results