April 13 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Q1 rental income EUR 48.6 million ($54.87 million)versus EUR 40.4 million year ago

* Occupancy rate of buildings in operation increased to 97.3% at March 31, 2016 against 95.6% at Dec. 31, 2015