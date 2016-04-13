BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP
* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:
April 13 Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A.
* Toyota recalls certain 2016 model year Avalon and Camry vehicles
* Toyota motor sales, U.S.A. Says recalling approximately 16,880 model year 2016 Avalon and 41,630 model year 2016 Camry sedans
* There is possibility that some vehicles may not have received proper OCS calibration during vehicle manufacturing process Source text - toyota.us/1Noyjre (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it completed repurchase of 1.9 million shares of its common stock, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 16