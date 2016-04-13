BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP
* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:
April 13 (Reuters)
* Headout Inc files to say it raised about $10.4 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1Sg5ULj (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it completed repurchase of 1.9 million shares of its common stock, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 16