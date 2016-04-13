April 13 Fitbit Inc :

* CEO James Park 2015 total compensation of $1.9 million versus $7.8 million - SEC filing

* CTO Eric N. Friedman's FY 2015 total compensation is $702,340 versus $7.8 million in FY 2014

* CFO William Zerella 2015 total compensation of $877,842 versus $5 million in 2014 - SEC filing