BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
April 13 Gap Inc :
* Sonia Syngal appointed to lead Old Navy's next phase of growth
* Says most recently, Syngal served as executive vice president of global supply chain and product operations for gap inc
* Says Jill Stanton, who served as interim leader for old navy, will serve as a strategic advisor to support a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally