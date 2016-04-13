April 13 Nephrogenex Inc :

* Effective as of April 13, 2016, co terminated Pierre Legault's employment as CEO and president of co - sec filing

* Says CFO, John P. Hamill, to serve as the company's CEO and CFO, effective as of April 13, 2016