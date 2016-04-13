BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
April 13 Biosign Technologies Inc :
* Biosign ceases operations
* Says Quob Park Estates has confirmed that it is no longer willing to advance additional funds to Biosign
* Board of directors concluded that there was no alternative other than to sell its German investments to QPE
* Since Biosign has currently no financial means to meet its obligations, company is forced to cease operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
NEW YORK, May 15 Debt-laden Puerto Rico announced on Monday that the Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, avoiding a protracted bankruptcy.