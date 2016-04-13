BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* On april 7, 2016 received notice from capital royalty partners ii l.p pursuant to term loan agreement, dated may 8, 2015
* Learned that crg filed an original petition in district court alleging same events of default and seeking an undetermined amount of damages
* Says "position is that the alleged claims do not constitute events of default under the loan agreement"
* Company is evaluating its options, including possible assertion of counterclaims
* Notice by lenders claims that events of default have occurred Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VqcFv0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.