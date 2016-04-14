Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Interoil Corp - Issues statement regarding proceedings commenced by shareholder
* Interoil Corp - Values constructive communications engaged with shareholder Phil Mulacek
* Interoil Corp - Board will continue to attempt to engage Mulacek in an effort to agree on special resolutions to be voted on at AGM
* Interoil Corp - Views commencement of legal proceedings to call for special meeting of shareholders separately from agm as unnecessary use of corporate resources
* Interoil Corp - Disappointed that Phil Mulacek has chosen to initiate legal proceedings against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".