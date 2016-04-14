April 14 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

* Distribution growth up 8,26 pct to 56,79 cents per share for six months ended 29 february 2016

* H1 assets under management up r11,8 billion

* Vacancies down 2,4 pct from 3,1 pct at year-end

* Board is of view that distribution per share for FY16 will grow between 8 pct to 10 pct above that of FY15.