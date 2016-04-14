April 14 Pz Cussons Plc
* Trading statement
* Pz Cussons Plc today issues following trading update which
covers period 27 January 2016 to 13 April 2016
* Overall performance for period has been in line with
expectations with performance in Europe and Asia offsetting more
difficult trading conditions in Africa
* Country performance has been in line with comments made in
interim results announcement on 26 January
* Nigeria, whilst official naira exchange rate continues to
be stable, a lack of availability at that rate is resulting in
majority of dollars being purchased at a premium of 50-70 pct
* Resultant cost impact is being managed through changes to
relative pricing in an environment where trading conditions
remain challenging and consumer disposable income is under
pressure
* Overall outlook for financial year remains in line with
expectations, situation in nigeria remains extremely fluid and
is largest variable to year-end outturn
