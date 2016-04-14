April 14 Skandiabanken ASA :

* Altor Fund IV acquires 26.6 million shares in the Norwegian online bank Skandiabanken ASA from Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt at 46 Norwegian crowns ($5.56) per share, and becomes the largest shareholder in Skandiabanken with a 25 pct ownership interest

* The acquisition is expected to be completed within the next couple of days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2727 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)