BRIEF- JR Holding FY net profit down at 1.6 mln zlotys
* Reported on Monday that its FY revenue was 4.2 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
April 13 Emlak Konut REIT :
* Jan- March total sales of 708.9 million lira ($249.10 million) (excluding VAT) with 1,155 units (including presales)
* March sales of 308.2 million lira (excluding VAT) with 407 units (including presales)
* A total of 57.01 million lira (excluding VAT) sales with 84 units of total sales figures have been sold to foreign citizens
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8458 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Monday that its FY revenue was 4.2 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET LOSS WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO