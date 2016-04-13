April 13 Emlak Konut REIT :

* Jan- March total sales of 708.9 million lira ($249.10 million) (excluding VAT) with 1,155 units (including presales)

* March sales of 308.2 million lira (excluding VAT) with 407 units (including presales)

* A total of 57.01 million lira (excluding VAT) sales with 84 units of total sales figures have been sold to foreign citizens

