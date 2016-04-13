April 13 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Estate will likely see group operating profit jump about 10% to roughly 170 billion yen ($1.55 billion) this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Estate sales in the fiscal year ending next March are expected to edge up to just over 1 trillion yen - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Estate's operating profit likely remained flat in fiscal 2015 at just over 155 billion yen, in line with company projections - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1N8KIVg)