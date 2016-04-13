BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
April 13 Summit Materials Inc
* Files for stock shelf - sec filing
* Files shelf prospectus relating to offer and sale of shares of co's class a common stock
* Stock offering includes sale of 1,044,620 shares of co's class a common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally