BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 Cormedix Inc
* Says Randy Milby is expected to continue to serve as chief executive officer and remain on the board of directors - sec filing
* Still in process of conducting a formal search for an individual to serve as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.