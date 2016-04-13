April 13 Alkermes Plc :

* CEO Richard Pops' fy 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million versus $10.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* President shane cooke 's fy 2015 total compensation was $ 5.1 million versus $4.6 million in fy 2014