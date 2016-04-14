April 14 Statoil Asa

* Says board of directors asks annual general meeting to authorise repurchase of up to 75 million shares in the market, equal to previous year's request

* As before, any buyback will require a purchase of additional shares from the government, to keep its stake unchanged at 67 percent stake. The total repurchase/redemption and annulment could thus involve up to 227,272,727 shares (approximately 7.1 per cent of the company's share capital)

* Tone Lunde Bakker, a Danske Bank executive, has been nominated to lead Statoil's corporate assembly and the nomination committee

* The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 11