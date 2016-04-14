April 14 Persimmon Plc

* We brought forward a healthy order book into 2016 and our strong sales performance

* We have 7,598 new homes sold forward into private sale market for 2016

* Since launch of new strategy in early 2012 group has delivered a 56% increase in new homes completed

* Group is in a strong position to continue to make good progress over future periods.

* Fourth payment of capital return plan of £338 million, or 110p per share, was brought forward and paid as a dividend on 1 april 2016 Further company coverage:

(London newsroom)