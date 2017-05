April 14 Uniqa Insurance Group AG :

* Group embedded value rises by 13.2 per cent

* Consolidated profit amounted to 331.1 million euros (2014: 289.9 million euros)

* Market-consistent embedded value after minority interests improved by 13.2 percent to 4,725.3 million euros in year under review (2014: 4,174.5 million euros) Further company coverage: