April 14 Skandiabanken Asa :

* Altor Invest 3 AS' and Altor Invest 4 AS' have acquired in aggregate 26.6 million shares in Skandiabanken

* After completion of acquisition, each of buyers to hold 13.3 million Skandiabanken shares, corresponding to 25 percent of co's issued shares Source text for Eikon:

