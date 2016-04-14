April 14 Collector AB :

* Says becomes a full-service supplier of payment solutions to a Swedish retail chain

* Says the deal will lead to an annual credit volume of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($61.26 million)

* Says will initially roll out the solution in the Nordic region, but it will eventually be expanded to other markets as well Source text: bit.ly/1Vr6NSl Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1619 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)