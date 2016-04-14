April 14 Ovostar Union NV :

* FY 2015 revenue $75.6 million versus $74.9 million year ago

* FY 2015 net profit $31.0 million versus $25.3 million year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA $34.8 million versus $29.1 million year ago

* FY 2015 egg production increased by 15 pct to 1.20 billion eggs year on year

* Says in 2016 export sales are expected to generate over 30 percent of company's total revenue

* In 2016 expects to export over 30 percent of total sales volume of shell eggs and over 50 percent of total sales volume of dry egg products

* As at Dec. 31, 2015 total flock grew by 16 percent to 6.5 million hens, while laying hens flock increased by 0.9 million heads and reached 5.3 million hens

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)