April 14 Ovostar Union NV :
* FY 2015 revenue $75.6 million versus $74.9 million year
ago
* FY 2015 net profit $31.0 million versus $25.3 million year
ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA $34.8 million versus $29.1 million year ago
* FY 2015 egg production increased by 15 pct to 1.20 billion
eggs year on year
* Says in 2016 export sales are expected to generate over 30
percent of company's total revenue
* In 2016 expects to export over 30 percent of total sales
volume of shell eggs and over 50 percent of total sales volume
of dry egg products
* As at Dec. 31, 2015 total flock grew by 16 percent to 6.5
million hens, while laying hens flock increased by 0.9 million
heads and reached 5.3 million hens
