Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Arkema SA :
* Announces project to divest its Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Activity to Calgon Carbon Group
* Offer received for activities is based on 145 million euros enterprise value
* Project is expected to be finalized in 4th quarter of 2016
* Says is actively pursuing the implementation of its objective to divest some 700 million euros sales between 2015 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".