BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Main Street Capital Corp
* Safety Holdings Inc entered into agreement with private equity group to complete majority recapitalization of SambaSafety
* Transaction will result in repayment of co's debt investment, exit of co's equity investment in SambaSafety
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi