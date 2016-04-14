April 14 Fitch:

* Fitch - Hungary bank loan quality improvement to continue in 2016

* Fitch - NPL ratios of Hungary banks are nevertheless still high, with NPLs representing 11.7% of total banking sector gross loans at end-2015

* Fitch - Says quality of retail portfolio for hungary banks is likely to remain weak for an extended period

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)