Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Talks to merge PC units of Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio risk collapse- WSJ, citing sources
* Japan Industrial Partners,fund that purchased a controlling stake in Vaio has already left negotiations -WSJ, citing sources
Source (on.wsj.com/1ShpruW)
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".