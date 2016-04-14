April 14 Fluor Corp

* Fluor announces new reporting segments

* Will change reporting of its financial results to better reflect diverse end markets Fluor serves

* Starting with Q1 results, co will report results under energy, chemicals & mining, industrial, infrastructure & power segments

* Starting with Q1 results, co will report results under maintenance, modification & asset integrity, government segments