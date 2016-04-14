Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Fluor Corp
* Fluor announces new reporting segments
* Will change reporting of its financial results to better reflect diverse end markets Fluor serves
* Starting with Q1 results, co will report results under energy, chemicals & mining, industrial, infrastructure & power segments
* Starting with Q1 results, co will report results under maintenance, modification & asset integrity, government segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".