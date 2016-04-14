Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Boeing Says Agreement Modifies An Existing Contact Among Boeing And The Army For The Full
* Boeing says co, army to remanufacture 117 helicopters; deal has contract value of about $1.5 billion
* 64E apaches, 290 of which are now under contract with latest award
* Rate production of lots 5 and 6 apache helicopters
* 64D apaches to boeing's Mesa, Ariz. Production center to be remanufactured into the ah-64e configuration Source (bit.ly/1NpMn3J) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".