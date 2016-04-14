April 14 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* CEO sees strong Q1 momentum in poland continuing

* CEO sees Poland turning profit for year

* Nov profit warning due partly to delay in orders that arrived in Dec-CEO

* Still more to do to improve business, but initiatives already taken are "bearing fruit"-CEO

* Hopes to name permanent managing director for Poland soon-CEO

* Chairman will address Western Gate's concerns in announcement next week-CEO

* "Openly invites dialogue" with shareholders-CEO Further company coverage: