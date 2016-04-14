Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Entergy Corp Says Decision Narrows Previously Announced Shutdown Timeframe Of 2017
* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in massachusetts next year
* 2019.
* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment in plant, including $25 million in new equipment
* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station , then cease operations on may 31, 2019
* Says decision to remain in operation for another three years means that pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in spring of 201
* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and pilgrim plant experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".