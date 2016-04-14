April 14 Abengoa SA :

* Says, as announced on March 30, it has filed in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, US, for court approval of the standstill deal homologation

* Says on April 7 Abengoa US Holding LLC and seven other affiliated US debtors filed in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, in addition to the cases filed under Chapter 11 proceedings on 29 March

* Says the proceedings have been commenced within the global implementation of the Abengoa group's financial restructuring and recapitalization

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)