April 14 Microsoft :

* Microsoft announces teacher-inspired updates for windows, office, 'minecraft'

* Says announcing education features coming in the Windows 10 Anniversary update

* Says also announcing some "big improvements" to Office 365 Education

* June begins early access program of 'minecraft: Education Edition'; available for educator to try for free on windows 10, OS X El Capitan Source text: bit.ly/23xIaru Further company coverage: