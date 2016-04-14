April 14 Steinhoff International Holdings NV
:
* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Pricing of
guaranteed convertible bonds
* Initial conversion price for eur 1.1 billion bond has been
set at eur 7.7578 per ordinary share
* Initial conversion price represents 40 pct premium over
volume weighted average price of ordinary shares of SNH on FSE
and JSE between launch and pricing equal to eur 5.5413
* Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 21 April 2016
and issue price of bonds is 100pct of their principal amount
* Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets
Limited, HSBC and Merrill Lynch International acted as joint
bookrunners
