* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. - Pricing of guaranteed convertible bonds

* Initial conversion price for eur 1.1 billion bond has been set at eur 7.7578 per ordinary share

* Initial conversion price represents 40 pct premium over volume weighted average price of ordinary shares of SNH on FSE and JSE between launch and pricing equal to eur 5.5413

* Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 21 April 2016 and issue price of bonds is 100pct of their principal amount

* Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC and Merrill Lynch International acted as joint bookrunners