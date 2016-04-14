April 14 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* Ian Arthur Henderson will be joining ABG board from 6 May 2016

* Ian Arthur will take up role of chief executive at Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited with immediate effect.

* Announce appointment of James Fleming as vice-chairman of Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited and he will take up this role with immediate effect

* James Fleming will stand down as a director of Arbuthnot Banking Group and will continue on Arbuthnot Latham board.