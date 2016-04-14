April 14 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* D. Carnegie & Co has issued bonds of 1.00 billion Swedish crowns ($122.34 million)

* Bonds will carry floating interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 400 basis points with final maturity in April 2019

* Framework amount of bonds is 1.00 billion crowns

* Issued senior unsecured bonds with tenor of three years