April 14 Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Announcement relating to proposed unbundling by bidvest, listing of bidcorp and withdrawal of cautionary

* Unbundling will result in shareholders holding a direct interest in bidcorp rather than holding that interest through bidves

* Both businesses have divergent strategic focuses and require different management skills

* Board of directors of bidvest had decided to separately list and unbundle foodservice business from bidvest

* Net book value of transferring assets being disposed of by bidvest is approximately R2.8 billion

* Net book value of excluded assets being acquired by bidvest is approximately R6.2 million

* Shareholders will indicatively receive 1 Bidcorp share for every 1 Bidvest share held on record date (subject to rounding convention applied by JSE)