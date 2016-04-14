April 14 Bats Global Markets Inc

* Sees IPO of 13.3 million shares to be priced will be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing

* Had previously expected ipo of up to 11.2 million shares to be priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share