Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Ivan Fernandez, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has announced plans to retire from his position
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says succeeding Ivan Fernandez is Peter Jueptner, who has been appointed president, Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Stephane de la Faverie has been appointed global brand president, Estée Lauder, effective July 1, 2016
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Nancy Mahon has been appointed senior vice president, global corporate citizenship and sustainability
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Maria Cristina González Noguera has been appointed senior vice president, global public affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".