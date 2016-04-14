April 14 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Integra lifesciences announces agreement with vomaris wound care, inc. To commercialize voltac antimicrobial wound dressing

* Says has exclusive rights to market and sell vomaris's amt technology to manage chronic and acute wounds

* Says subsidiary, integra lifesciences corporation, has entered into an agreement with vomaris wound care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)