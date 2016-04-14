April 14 Delta Corp Ltd
* Trading update for the fourth quarter and full year ended
31 march 2016
* Lager beer volume is 12% below prior year for the quarter
and down 8% for the full year
* Revenue is down 6% for the quarter and is down 7% for the
full year
* Sparkling beverages volume increased by 6% above prior
year for the quarter and declined 6% for the full year
* Sorghum beer volume is 15% up on prior year for the
quarter and down 3% for the full year
* Alternative beverages volume grew 9% for quarter compared
to prior year, and is 2% down for full year
* Says full year financial results are expected to be
published on may 12, 2016
* "There is some infiltration of product from adjacent
markets due to the weaker regional currencies"
