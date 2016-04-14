Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Mylan Nv
* Says former CFO John D. Sheehan and Mylan Inc. entered into a retirement and consulting agreement - SEC Filing
* Says Sheehan will provide consulting services to co for 1 year following his retirement date Source - 1.usa.gov/1Q9FseI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".