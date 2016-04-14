MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
April 14 Southern Co :
* Southern Company, AGL Resources receive merger approval from Georgia regulators
* Co and AGL Resources received unanimous regulatory approval of companies' proposed merger from Georgia Public Service Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)