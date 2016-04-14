Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Bloomberg
Synaptics said to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor by end of April - Bloomberg, citing sources
Synaptics is in discussions with a state-backed Chinese investment group on deal that values it at around $110 per share - Bloomberg
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".