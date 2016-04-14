April 14 Deutsche Balaton AG :

* FY revenues of approx. 133.0 million euros ($149.65 million) (prev. year approx. 105.3 million euros)

* FY consolidated result attributable to consideration of minority profit attributable approx. -4.3 million euros (previous year:. -2.6 million euros)