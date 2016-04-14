April 14 ING Groep NV :

* ING to sell remaining shares in NN Group

* To sell its remaining 45.7 million ordinary shares in NN Group

* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors

* Sale of ING's 14.1 pct stake is final transaction in ING's programme to divest all of its insurance and investment management businesses

* Offer price will be determined at conclusion of book building process

* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on April 15, 2016

* Credit Suisse, ING Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators for offering

* Transaction is expected to settle on April 19, 2016